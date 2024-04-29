Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.