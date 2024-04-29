Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $73.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,925,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

