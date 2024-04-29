Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $595,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $208.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.34. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

