Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $41,000 Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

