Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

