ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ImmunityBio traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 2369837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.