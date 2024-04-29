Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.90. 399,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

