Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

