H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 94,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

