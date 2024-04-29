Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of HFBL opened at $11.89 on Monday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $462,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

