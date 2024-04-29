HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 123.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $93.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.