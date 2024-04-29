HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,130,000 after purchasing an additional 367,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $41,647,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GPC opened at $159.93 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

