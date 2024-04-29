HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,230,000 after acquiring an additional 611,376 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Accenture by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,388,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,309,000 after acquiring an additional 578,610 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 33,484.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $199,167,000 after acquiring an additional 565,882 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.01 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

