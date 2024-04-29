HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 518 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 563.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 279,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.