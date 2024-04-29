HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 790 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 178,846 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.