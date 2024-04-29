Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.43

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 12052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 16.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 248.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

