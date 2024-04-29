Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 231.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAH opened at $103.21 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

