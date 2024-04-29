Headlands Technologies LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $221.14 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.86 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.45.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

