Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

