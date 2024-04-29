Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 2,099 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 496.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in RB Global by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 223,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

