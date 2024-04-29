Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.22 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

