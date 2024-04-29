HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM opened at $6.87 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

