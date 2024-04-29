Harbor Advisory Corp MA Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,601,902. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.