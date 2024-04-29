Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,790,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,600,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,053.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XSD stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.49. 11,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.54. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $241.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.