Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after acquiring an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,850. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.