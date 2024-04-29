Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
