GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
GrafTech International Price Performance
EAF opened at $1.58 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 2,303,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,535,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,573,323.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
Further Reading
