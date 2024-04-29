GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Price Performance

EAF opened at $1.58 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 2,303,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,535,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,573,323.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.