Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Trading Up 4.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.42. 526,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,111,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Specifically, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

