Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 272.5% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,192,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.29 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,943.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,980,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,400. 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

