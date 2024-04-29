Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $124.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

