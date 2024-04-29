Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Short Interest Update

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMM opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Global Mofy Metaverse has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $15.47.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

