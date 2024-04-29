Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Short Interest Update

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GMM opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Global Mofy Metaverse has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $15.47.
About Global Mofy Metaverse
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Mofy Metaverse
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.