Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,388 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $34,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $416,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 229.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

