FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

FTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of FTAI opened at $70.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

