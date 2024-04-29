Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

