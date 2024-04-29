Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 59.2% in April

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 153.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.