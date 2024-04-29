Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,678. The firm has a market cap of $253.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

