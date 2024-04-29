Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 41,306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 209,855 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 17,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,560. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

