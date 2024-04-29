Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 623,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,383,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 5.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after buying an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after buying an additional 514,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 235,766 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,041,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock remained flat at $50.79 during trading on Monday. 250,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,907. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

