Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $371,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.19. 175,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,693. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

