Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $19.15 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 259,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,148,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises 3.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 3.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

RSPG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.31. 6,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $621.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

