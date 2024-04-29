Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 45,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.42. 1,275,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

