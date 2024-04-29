Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 198,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $7,792,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. 23,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.