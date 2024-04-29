First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Lowered to $38.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $752.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,151,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,714,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $10,895,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

