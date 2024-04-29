First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, reports. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FHB opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,842,000 after buying an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after buying an additional 668,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,458,000 after buying an additional 207,652 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.