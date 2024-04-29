First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, reports. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FHB opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,842,000 after buying an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after buying an additional 668,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,458,000 after buying an additional 207,652 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Earnings History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.