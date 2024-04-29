First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, reports. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%.
First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FHB opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $23.22.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
