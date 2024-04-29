Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,511,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.01 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

