Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.03 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

