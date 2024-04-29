Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 220 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after buying an additional 268,667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,344,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,551,000 after buying an additional 121,159 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

