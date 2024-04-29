FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. FARO Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.200-0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.20)-$0.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.31. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $98.84 million during the quarter.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

FARO stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $358.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

