Fairfax Financial (FFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$61.92 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion.

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,486.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,471.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,322.58. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$910.44 and a 52 week high of C$1,563.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 6.07.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFH shares. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,775.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

