Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $59.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,259.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.